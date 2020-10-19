Advertisement

Car crashes into building after being hit by SUV in Parkersburg

Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A woman was taken to the hospital late Monday morning after police said the car she was riding in crashed into a building at 13th and Avery streets in Parkersburg after being hit by another vehicle.

The crash happened about 11:45 a.m.

Parkersburg Police said a Ford Explorer driven by Bobbi Starkey ran a red light while driving east on 13th Street and hit a white sedan driven by Cole Nathaniel Plants, causing Plants’ car to careen into the building.

Plants and a passenger, Emily Snyder, were driving north on Avery Street, police said.

Snyder was taken to to WVU Medicine Camden Clark after the crash, but police said she was conscious at the time.

Starkey is expected to be cited for running the red light, police said.

