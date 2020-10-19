Advertisement

WVDOH: Construction set on Route 14, Pike Street

A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work. City officials posted to Facebook with the announcement.
A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work. City officials posted to Facebook with the announcement.(MGN Image)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces delays on WV 14, Pike Street, beginning on Monday, October 19, 2020, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

A.L.L. Construction will be working on a detour route on WV 14, Pike Street, beginning approximately three-quarters of a mile south of Pike Street and Walton Drive Intersection, (within the Mineral Wells-Pettyville construction zone). Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. each day. A temporary traffic signal will be installed. Motorists are asked to plan ahead and obey all traffic control devices.

The anticipated completion date is November 30, 2020. Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 10/20/20

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A 2,000-year old cat drawing, a whole lot of shooting stars, and dining on a Ferris Wheel.

News

Fight with Wood County deputy leaves man dead, brother in jail

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Shawn Bailey charged with malicious assault of law-enforcement officer

News

Forecast for October 20th

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Buckeyes kick off on Saturday

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Neal named C-USA Honors

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner M. Rauh

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Building Bridges to Careers opens new location

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Car crash on 13th and Avery, one vehicle hits building

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - U.S. attorney praises local officials for would-be gunman's capture

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Ohio lawmakers favor remake of tainted bill

Updated: 14 hours ago