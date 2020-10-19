WVDOH: Construction set on Route 14, Pike Street

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces delays on WV 14, Pike Street, beginning on Monday, October 19, 2020, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

A.L.L. Construction will be working on a detour route on WV 14, Pike Street, beginning approximately three-quarters of a mile south of Pike Street and Walton Drive Intersection, (within the Mineral Wells-Pettyville construction zone). Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. each day. A temporary traffic signal will be installed. Motorists are asked to plan ahead and obey all traffic control devices.

The anticipated completion date is November 30, 2020. Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

