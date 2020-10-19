Herd Adds UMass

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s no longer an OPEN date on the Marshall football schedule for November 7th as they announced Monday the Herd will be hosting UMASS. It’s a 2:30 pm kick off at Edwards Stadium. The Minuteman have only played one game so far in 2020 and that was a loss to Georgia Southern last Saturday by a final of 41-0.

“With so much uncertainty this season, we’re just trying to give our fan base as many opportunities as possible to see the Thundering Herd,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick . “We’re happy to welcome UMass to Huntington next month.” Marshall and UMass have met once, a 49-20 Thundering Herd victory over the Minutemen on September 8, 2001.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.