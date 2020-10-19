Advertisement

Humane Society of Parkersburg to hold Trunk-or-Treat

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Parkersburg is holding a Trunk-or-Treat event on October 25 from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

The event will be held in the Human Society’s parking lot and will include a pumpkin patch where children can get their photos taken, and kettle corn will be sold. All candy will be pre-packaged in small bags. Admission will be free but donations will be welcomed.

In addition, a few of the shelter’s adoptable dogs will be showcased wearing costumes. Those who have an approved adoption application will be able to adopt a pet at the time of the event.

This is the first year that the shelter has done the event and, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is being offered as a safe, family event.

“I think it’s going to be a safer alternative. We’re expecting a pretty good turnout and we’re all going to be as responsible and cautious as possible,” said Samantha Tannous, shelter manager.

Additional information can be found on the even’t Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 10/20/20

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A 2,000-year old cat drawing, a whole lot of shooting stars, and dining on a Ferris Wheel.

News

Fight with Wood County deputy leaves man dead, brother in jail

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Shawn Bailey charged with malicious assault of law-enforcement officer

News

Forecast for October 20th

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Buckeyes kick off on Saturday

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Neal named C-USA Honors

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner M. Rauh

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Building Bridges to Careers opens new location

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Car crash on 13th and Avery, one vehicle hits building

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - U.S. attorney praises local officials for would-be gunman's capture

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Ohio lawmakers favor remake of tainted bill

Updated: 14 hours ago