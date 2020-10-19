Humane Society of Parkersburg to hold Trunk-or-Treat

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Parkersburg is holding a Trunk-or-Treat event on October 25 from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

The event will be held in the Human Society’s parking lot and will include a pumpkin patch where children can get their photos taken, and kettle corn will be sold. All candy will be pre-packaged in small bags. Admission will be free but donations will be welcomed.

In addition, a few of the shelter’s adoptable dogs will be showcased wearing costumes. Those who have an approved adoption application will be able to adopt a pet at the time of the event.

This is the first year that the shelter has done the event and, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is being offered as a safe, family event.

“I think it’s going to be a safer alternative. We’re expecting a pretty good turnout and we’re all going to be as responsible and cautious as possible,” said Samantha Tannous, shelter manager.

Additional information can be found on the even’t Facebook page.

