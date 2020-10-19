UPDATE: Local officials discuss methanol plant coming to Pleasants County

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: 10/20/2020 1:00 A.M.

A $350 million methanol plant will be built just south of Willow Island in Pleasants County, officials said Monday evening.

The plant was announced by Governor Jim Justice during a virtual news briefing Monday afternoon. His second news briefing of the day, Justice this time brought on members of the Pleasants County Development Authority, who hope the plant will do more than bring jobs to the area.

“Not only will this project bring new jobs and be a plus to our economy, it will open up opportunities for other companies to come to West Virginia. We look forward to a successful and productive partnership for many years to come,” said Pleasants County Development Authority Executive Director Diane Braun.

Braun told WTAP Monday evening the plant’s owner, West Virginia Methanol Inc., is easy to work with. She believes companies who use methanol will want to build plants as close as next door to West Virginia Methanol’s future plant.

Company leaders say they want to move onto the site in Pleasants County for its close proximity to a natural gas line, which will be used to make roughly 900 metric tons of methanol every day. The site also has highway, river and rail access.

“But I’ll tell you another thing that’s really attracted us to West Virginia, is the people we’ve met and the workforce we know is here that’s experienced and capable of ultimately being apart of our plant,” said Lars Scott, Executive Vice President of West Virginia Methanol Inc.

Officials expect a final investment decision early next year, and operations could start as soon as 2023. West Virginia Methanol estimates the plant will require around 30 people to function on a day-to-day basis. Local officials say that means around 30 high paying jobs are coming to Pleasants County.

“It’s a $350 million project, so we’re really excited about it, there’s gonna be a number of jobs, approximately 30-35 jobs, so it’s a big blessing for our county,” said County Commissioner Jay Powell.

Powell and Braun told WTAP that some Ohio locations were competing to get the plant, making the process quite challenging.

Scott said during Justice’s briefing that the new plant will serve as a “flagship” for what the company hopes will be many more plants around the region, even the world.

“Today’s announcement just goes to show that West Virginia is a great place to do business and one of the most business-friendly states in the whole country,” Justice said. “You’re seeing businesses leaving other states left and right, but West Virginia’s economy continues to grow.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 10/19/20

