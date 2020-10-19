Obituary: Bernice Collins

Bernice Collins, age 96, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Pine View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Harrisville, WV. She was born on Wednesday, August 27, 1924 at Wick, WV the daughter of the late Albert and Rosa Pyle Mossor.

Bernice was a homemaker who enjoyed music, auctions, socializing with her many friends and being a mother and grandmother to her family. She was a member of the Pennsboro United Methodist Church.

Bernice is survived by her children, Linda Kay Kelley, Pennsboro, WV, Thomas “Tommy” Collins, Ellenboro, WV and Brenda Lou Riddle (Mark), Pennsboro, WV; nine grandchildren including, Angela Cornes, Deena Kelley, Tommy Collins, Danny Riddle, Doug Collins and Matthew Collins; three greatgrandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and her beloved canine companion, Toby.

In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Benton Collins; son, Michael C. Collins; brothers, Clarence, Frank, Lawrence, Fred and Ray Mossor; sister, Nellie Ryan; daughter-in-law, Donna Collins; son-in-law, Dave Kelley; great-grandchildren, Taylor Kay Kelley and Michael Collins.

Funeral services will be held at the McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM with the Pastor Dan Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 4 until 6 PM and from 1 until 2 PM on the day of the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

