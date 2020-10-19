Obituary: Frederick Joseph White

Frederick Joseph White , 72, of Parkersburg passed away October 17, 2020 at the Residence. He was born on December 11, 1947 in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late James and Clara West White.

He graduated from PHS with the Class of ’65 and was on the basketball team. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and member of the American Legion Post #15, Masonic Blue Lodge #3 and Ben Bey Grotto. He worked for C&P, Bell Atlantic and retired from Verizon. He was an avid sports watcher and known as the sausage king of North End.

He is survived by his sister Fran Lockhart and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Jim White, Bill White and two sisters, Ruby White and Mary Pickrell.

A small graveside service will be held Thursday, 3:00 pm at Sunset Memory Gardens with military rites by the American Legion Post #15.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home and Crematory.

