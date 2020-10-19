Obituary: James E. Harpold

James E. Harpold, 90, of Belpre, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Arcadia Valley Skilled Nursing Facility in Coolville, OH.

He was born June 29, 1930 in Jackson County, WV, a son of the late Everett Michael and Iva Jane Bennett Harpold.

James had previously worked for the City of Belpre, the American Viscoe Company, City of Heath Ohio and retired from the City of Lake Worth, Florida. He was a member of the Bykota Lodge #333 F and A.M. in Florida and a member of the Belpre Lodge #609 F and A.M. James enjoyed fishing, baseball, collecting trains, watching the Atlanta Braves. Being one of the original volunteers he served as a fireman for seventeen years at the Belpre Fire Department. James was a member of the Belpre Heights United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his children, Florena J. Harpold, Rocky A. Harpold (Sandy) and William J. Harpold (Cathy) all of Belpre; two grandchildren, Miracle Lockhart (Jonah) and Bryan Harpold (Cari); five great-grandchildren, Tristen, Jaiton, Paige, Trista and Brady; and loving companion, Dorothy Mann.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters; first wife, Garnett and second wife, Shirley.

There will be no service. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1305 Washington Blvd, Belpre, OH is honored to serve the Harpold family.

