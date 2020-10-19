Obituary: John M. “JR” Brooks

John M. “JR” Brooks, 54, of Lowell, Ohio, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at his home. He was born on February 12, 1966 in Combassa, Italy, to Lonnie and Emillia Laurelli Brooks.

JR served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He had worked at the Marietta Fire Department and then was a paramedic for several different ambulance companies in the Mid-Ohio Valley. JR was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. He loved the outdoors. JR loved hunting, his dogs, comradery and cherished his many, many friends. His life was one of service, encouragement, opinion and yes...conversation!!! He was always there with a helping hand!

Abiding with his wishes, he has been cremated. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. There will be no service. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Donations in his memory may be directed to the Washington County Veteran’s Association or the American Cancer Society. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve JR’s family and friends and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

