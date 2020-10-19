Obituary: Judith Marilyn Mader

Judith Marilyn Mader, 78 of Parkersburg, passed away October 17, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of the late Girard L. and Mildred L. Bauer Dill.

Judy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Raising 8 children, she was the “Domestic Engineer” of the family. She was a long-time member of Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church where she was active in numerous activities and committees, which included leading the Ladies Exercise Program. Judy participated in the Read Aloud program at Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School for over 25 years.

Survivors include her eight children: Denise Suzanne (Jimmy) Connell with their children, Matthew A. and Katie M. of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Jonathan David (Dana) Mader with their children, Jordan E. and Kendal A. of Parkersburg, Jason David Mader of Williamstown, Deena Louise (P. J.) Mader McKenna with their children, Amelia R. , Kean H., and Delilah M. of Yonkers, N.Y., Justin David (Michelle) Mader of Phoenix Ariz., Deborah Marie Mader (Tommy Creagh) with their children: Kai M., Kanoe R., and Milani H. of Maui, Hawaii, Jeremy David Mader (Crystal) of Parkersburg and Joseph David Mader of Salt Lake City UT.

She also leaves behind three brothers: Dennis Dill of Honolulu, HI, Gary Dill (MayBelle) of Honolulu, HI and Jay Dill (Barbara) of Indianapolis, IN along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David G. Mader in 2015.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday 11AM at the Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Reverend Steve Vallelonga officiating. Inurnment alongside her husband will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be Wednesday 4-8PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Christian Wake services at 7:30PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Matthew 25 Food Cupboard and Social Concerns c/o St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church 2501 Dudley Avenue Parkersburg, WV 26101.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, TLC In Home Care and family friend and neighbor Mary Lopez for the great care and compassion shown to Mrs. Mader.

