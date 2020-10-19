Obituary: Paul Croston

Paul Croston, 75, of Vincent, Ohio, died Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born on October 15, 1945 in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Gertrude Croston.

Paul graduated from Warren High School in 1966. He drove bus for Community Action Bus Lines for over 38 years. Paul enjoyed wood working and painting. He was well liked by his employer, co-workers, customers and friends on his bus routes.

He is survived by his wife, Mona Allen Croston, whom he married on January 23, 1983; brother, Rudl Croston; many extended family members.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Family will greet friends for 2 hours prior to services on Wednesday. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Donations in Paul’s name may be directed to the Barlow VFD. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Croston Family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

