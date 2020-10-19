Obituary: Virgil Jackson Stewart “Sug”

Virgil Jackson Stewart “Sug”, 72, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Wheeling Hospital, Wheeling, West Virginia.

Sug was born March 18, 1948 in Sistersville, West Virginia, a son of the late Virgil and Georgia Jacobs Stewart.

He served in the United States Marine during Vietnam and was a retired coal miner with Consol Coal Company. Sug loved his family, his ’57 Chevy, and hunting and fishing. He will be sadly missed by all.

Surviving Sug is his wife of 45 years, Betty Sing Stewart; son, Daniel (Allison) Stewart of Magnolia, Delaware; grandchildren, Caleb and Fiona Stewart of Magnolia, Delware; brothers, Ralph Stewart of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Calvin and Gerald (Sonya) Stewart of Sistersville, West Virginia, Gary Stewart of Woodsfield, Ohio, and Harley (Connie) Stewart of Middlebourne, West Virginia; sister, Pam (Sonny) Powell of Sardis, Ohio; sister-in-law, Cheri (Richard) Johnson of Paden City, West Virginia; brothers-in-law, Tom Sing of Erie, Pennsylvania, Jim Sing of New Martinsville, West Virginia, and Mike Sing of Moundsville, West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Eva Stackpole and Barbara Simmons; one brother, Randall Stewart; and two infants who died at birth.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Myers Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Sistersville, West Virginia with Pastor Marty Coffey of Paden City Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at Paden Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing is required and masks are mandatory.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society or Relay for Life.

