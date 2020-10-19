Advertisement

Senate to work through weekend to push Barrett onto court

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wasting no time, the Senate is on track to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by next Monday, charging toward a rare weekend session as Republicans push past procedural steps to install President Donald Trump’s pick before Election Day.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will begin the process as soon as the Senate Judiciary Committee wraps up its work Thursday. With a 53-47 Republican majority, and just two GOP senators opposed, Trump’s nominee is on a glide path to confirmation that will seal a conservative hold on the court for years to come.

McConnell said Monday that Barrett demonstrated over several days of public hearings the “sheer intellectual horsepower that the American people deserve to have on the Supreme Court.”

Without the votes to stop Barrett’s ascent, Democrats have few options left. They are searching for two more GOP senators to break ranks and halt confirmation, but that seems unlikely. Never before as a court nominee been voted on so close to a presidential election.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer decried what he called the “farcical” process to “jam” through Trump’s choice, even as the coronavirus outbreak sidelined GOP senators.

“The Republican majority is running the most hypocritical, most partisan and least legitimate process in the history of Supreme Court confirmations,” he said during speech as the Senate opened.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to meet Thursday to vote on recommending Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate.

By Friday, procedural votes are expected, continuing over the weekend as Republicans push through the steps for a final vote to confirm Barrett as soon as Monday.

The 48-year-old appellate court judge from Indiana delivered few specific answers during several days of public testimony as senators probed her previously outspoken views against abortion, the Affordable Care Act and other issues before the court. She declined to say whether she would recuse herself from cases involving the election between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump has said he wants the judge seated in time to hear any potential disputes from the Nov. 3 election. He also has said he’s looking for a judge who would rule against the Obama-era health care law, which is headed to the court in a case justices are expected to hear Nov. 10.

If confirmed, Barrett would be Trump’s third justice on the court. She would fill the vacancy from the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the liberal icon, locking in a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 10/20/20

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A 2,000-year old cat drawing, a whole lot of shooting stars, and dining on a Ferris Wheel.

News

Fight with Wood County deputy leaves man dead, brother in jail

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Shawn Bailey charged with malicious assault of law-enforcement officer

News

Forecast for October 20th

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Justice Dept. to file landmark antitrust case against Google

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The suit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

National

Rare white sea turtle found on South Carolina beach

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The town of Kiawah Island posted on its Facebook page that the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol found a lone white baby sea turtle on Sunday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
The sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.

National

NTSB to vote on probable cause of fatal California boat fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal authorities are expected to vote Tuesday on what likely sparked a fire aboard a scuba dive boat last year that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California.

National

Tropical Storm Epsilon may become a hurricane near Bermuda

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Epsilon is expected to be at or near hurricane strength as it gets closer to Bermuda by Thursday morning.

National Politics

Protest arrests show regular Americans, not urban antifa, according to AP review

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Attorney General William Barr has urged his prosecutors to aggressively go after protesters who cause violence and has suggested that rarely used sedition charges could apply. But defense attorneys question why the Department of Justice has taken on some cases they say belong in state court.

National

Bar owners unhappy as Wisconsin reinstates 25% capacity limit due to virus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The capacity limits order was initially issued in early October in the face of surging coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

California won’t allow virus vaccines without state approval

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor said the state wants its own independent review no matter who wins the presidential election next month.