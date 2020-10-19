Advertisement

U.S. Attorney lauds Wood County deputy, prosecutor

Aided in capture of man on weapons charges
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 19, 2020
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The U.S. Attorney for West Virginia’s Southern District stopped in Parkersburg Monday, commending the work of local authorities in a major arrest in 2019.

Sheriffs agent Cody McClung and Prosecutor Pat Lefebure were both honored for assisting in the capture of Benjamin Lee Parsons.

Parsons was sentenced in May, 2019 on federal weapons charges, and is currently serving a five-year prison sentence.

Authorities say Parsons told several witnesses he was armed and had recently thought about shooting police.

The Wood County Sheriff’s department later seized numerous firearms, including a high-powered assault rifle, from a camper where he was staying at the time.

“When we went in, we found a semi-automatic weapon with a very, very large magazine and very, very large assault ammunition within a locked compartment," Stuart said, "as well as another weapon. We were able, at that point, to have him arrested.”>

Stuart said the actions of local law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office possibly prevented a mass shooting similar to what’s taken place nationwide.

Both McClung and Lefebure were presented with a proclamation and a special U.S. Attorney’s Office “challenge” coin.

