Advertisement

Woman missing for 2 weeks found safe in Zion National Park

Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.
Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.(Source: NPS/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A California woman who was missing for about two weeks in Zion National Park in Utah has been found and left the park with her family who had feared the worst, authorities said.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, of Los Angeles, was found Sunday by search and rescue crews in a thickly vegetated area along the Virgin River after park rangers received a tip that she had been seen in the park, Zion National Park officials said in a news release Monday. They didn’t say anything about her condition or what had happened.

Courtier’s daughter, Kailey Chambers, told CNN that her mother hurt her head early in her hike and became disoriented.

“She injured her head on a tree,” Chambers said in a text exchange. “She was very disoriented as a result and thankfully ended up near a water source — a river bed. She thought her best chance of survival was to stay next to a water source.”

Chambers said Courtier was so weak she was unable to take more than a step or two without collapsing.

“This prevented her from being able to seek out help. She told me she was so dehydrated she couldn’t open her mouth,” Chambers said.

Crews began searching for Courtier after she didn’t show up for her scheduled pickup in the park by a private shuttle on Oct. 6, authorities said. The park and nearby town of Springdale were filled with missing person signs featuring pictures of Courtier and the clothes she was wearing.

Her sister, Jillian Courtier-Oliver, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that her sister is recovering after being found with bruises all over her body and losing weight.

Courtier-Oliver said she had started losing hope her sister was alive in a park known for its towering red rock cliffs that has several hikes that take people along narrow trails with steep drops nearby.

“It wasn’t until two days ago I actually said, ‘I’m starting to lose hope,’” she said. “They had a lot of cadaver dogs out, and I knew what they were looking for was a body, not a person. It was the first time I actually started losing hope. And I went with up with so much help knowing that we needed to find her.”

The park released a statement attributed to the family.

“We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope. We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support,” her family said in statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 10/20/20

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A 2,000-year old cat drawing, a whole lot of shooting stars, and dining on a Ferris Wheel.

News

Fight with Wood County deputy leaves man dead, brother in jail

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Shawn Bailey charged with malicious assault of law-enforcement officer

News

Forecast for October 20th

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Justice Dept. to file landmark antitrust case against Google

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The suit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

National

Rare white sea turtle found on South Carolina beach

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The town of Kiawah Island posted on its Facebook page that the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol found a lone white baby sea turtle on Sunday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
The sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.

National

NTSB to vote on probable cause of fatal California boat fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal authorities are expected to vote Tuesday on what likely sparked a fire aboard a scuba dive boat last year that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California.

National

Tropical Storm Epsilon may become a hurricane near Bermuda

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Epsilon is expected to be at or near hurricane strength as it gets closer to Bermuda by Thursday morning.

National Politics

Protest arrests show regular Americans, not urban antifa, according to AP review

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Attorney General William Barr has urged his prosecutors to aggressively go after protesters who cause violence and has suggested that rarely used sedition charges could apply. But defense attorneys question why the Department of Justice has taken on some cases they say belong in state court.

National

Bar owners unhappy as Wisconsin reinstates 25% capacity limit due to virus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The capacity limits order was initially issued in early October in the face of surging coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

California won’t allow virus vaccines without state approval

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor said the state wants its own independent review no matter who wins the presidential election next month.