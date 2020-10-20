Bill Johnson attends flag-changing ceremony at Marietta Country Club

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Ohio 6th District Congressman Bill Johnson was in Marietta on Tuesday evening to attend a flag retiring and changing ceremony at the Marietta Country Club.

The American flag and Ohio flag that were flying at the club had been torn, so a ceremony was held to retire the old ones, and fly the new ones.

Boy Scout Troop 231 assisted the congressman, and put the new flag to fly over the country club.

Congressman Johnson says that ceremonies like these really bring out the patriotism across the country, and that it can unite the division within the country.

“Any time we can advance the idea of being patriotic Americans, I think that’s a great thing," said Johnson. "If we all thought about the idea that we’re Americans first, instead of our politics or our ideology, I think we’d be in a much better place in this country.”

The ceremony was dedicated to Randy Prince, who made sure that the flag flew at the country club for the past 19 years. He was unable to attend the ceremony due to health problems.

