Blood drive set Thursday at Grand Central Mall

(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Central Mall.

Donations may be made by appointment only. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced.

Those who would like to make appointments should call 800-RED-CROSS or appointments can be made by scheduling online.

Additional information about eligibility to donate blood or the donation process is available at RedCross.org.

The blood drive is being hosted in partnership with the Blennerhassett chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution.

