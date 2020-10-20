Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Ohio

Tuesday’s one-day total the highest yet
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - As the number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio continues to climb, state officials are growing more concerned about the rise of hospitalizations.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the number of people in hospitals with the virus is now at its highest level of the pandemic so far.

That, as 69 of the state’s 88 counties are seeing what is called a “high incidence” of virus cases.

And Dr. Andrew Thomas, Chief Clinical Officer at the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, told the governor Tuesday, there’s an increase in hospitalizations in the state’s southeastern counties not seen before.

“Those regions (who) saw maybe 10, 15, 20 patients in the past may be at 30-50 patients now," Dr. Thomas said. "So we’re doing our best to support those hospitals now; there’s excellent doctors, nurses and pharmacists working at those hospitals. If they are capable of taking care of patients, we want them to stay as close to home as possible.”

The governor, at his Tuesday briefing, noted the recent spread of the coronavirus in the state has forced some local schools to go to remote learning.

DeWine says that’s a concern, because “some students can learn remotely and some can’t.”

Meanwhile, the governor announced dividend checks from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation will be mailed to employers beginning this week. The dividend amount totals approximately $1.3 billion.

The money is being given back to employers in response to Governor DeWine’s request in August approval of a second dividend to provide financial support for public and private employers impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

These checks will be mailed to employers throughout the end of October.

