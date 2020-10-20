Advertisement

Firefighters rescue kitten trapped for 6 hours under car hood

By WFMZ Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFMZ) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a rescue in Pennsylvania when a weeks old cat became trapped under the hood of a car.

Noreen Krymski had seen a stray kitten whisking around the parking lot at work all morning last Wednesday before it disappeared. But she soon heard its meow – from somewhere in her car’s engine compartment.

“We put tuna fish underneath it, all kinds of stuff, and it wouldn’t come out,” Krymski said.

After two hours and several calls to animal shelters, the cat was still inside the car, so Krymski made one more call, this time to the fire department.

“We were her last option. So, we headed on out there,” said Capt. Kenny McCardell with Spring Township Fire and Rescue. “Usually in a vehicle rescue scenario, we try to detangle the car from the victim, so we kind of used that same approach.”

About an hour into the operation, McCardell got underneath the car and felt a fuzzy spot inside the bumper.

“Kind of the corner of the bumper is where it was wedged in, a real tight area,” he said.

The kitten, who is just a few weeks old and weighs less than 2 pounds, finally saw daylight again after the two-hour rescue, making it six hours it had been stuck inside the engine compartment.

One of Krymski’s relatives gave the cat, now named Da Bebe, a loving home.

Copyright 2020 WFMZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 10/20/20

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A 2,000-year old cat drawing, a whole lot of shooting stars, and dining on a Ferris Wheel.

News

Fight with Wood County deputy leaves man dead, brother in jail

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Shawn Bailey charged with malicious assault of law-enforcement officer

News

Forecast for October 20th

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Justice Dept. to file landmark antitrust case against Google

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The suit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

National

Rare white sea turtle found on South Carolina beach

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The town of Kiawah Island posted on its Facebook page that the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol found a lone white baby sea turtle on Sunday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
The sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.

National

NTSB to vote on probable cause of fatal California boat fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal authorities are expected to vote Tuesday on what likely sparked a fire aboard a scuba dive boat last year that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California.

National

Tropical Storm Epsilon may become a hurricane near Bermuda

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Epsilon is expected to be at or near hurricane strength as it gets closer to Bermuda by Thursday morning.

National Politics

Protest arrests show regular Americans, not urban antifa, according to AP review

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Attorney General William Barr has urged his prosecutors to aggressively go after protesters who cause violence and has suggested that rarely used sedition charges could apply. But defense attorneys question why the Department of Justice has taken on some cases they say belong in state court.

National

Bar owners unhappy as Wisconsin reinstates 25% capacity limit due to virus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The capacity limits order was initially issued in early October in the face of surging coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

California won’t allow virus vaccines without state approval

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor said the state wants its own independent review no matter who wins the presidential election next month.