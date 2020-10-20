Free COVID-19 testing events being offered

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department are providing FREE COVID-19 testing in Parkersburg on Tuesday, October 20 from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Testing will be held at the South Parkersurg Baptist Church, at 1655 Blizzard Drive. Those who would like to be tested can register ahead of time and receive results online online here.

This testing is available to all individuals in Wood County, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is NOT required. Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The following free COVID-19 testing opportunities are also being offered in W.Va.:

Wirt County

October 20, 21 and 23, 2020

Coplin Clinic

483 Court Street

Elizabeth, WV

From 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Roane County

October 21, 2020

Roane County High School

1 Raider Way

Spencer, WV

From 1 to 5 p.m.

