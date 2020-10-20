Advertisement

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Virus cases are surging across Europe and many U.S. states, but responses by leaders are miles apart, with officials in Ireland, France and elsewhere imposing curfews and restricting gatherings even as some U.S. governors resist mask mandates or more aggressive measures.

The stark contrasts in efforts to contain infections come as outbreaks on both sides of the Atlantic raise similar alarms, including shrinking availability of hospital beds and rising deaths.

Governors of states including Tennessee, Oklahoma, Nebraska and North Dakota are all facing calls from doctors and public health officials to require masks.

In Utah, a spike in cases since school reopened has created a dynamic that Republican Gov. Gary Herbert has called “unsustainable.”

But Herbert, who has been pressured by an outspoken contingent of residents opposed to masks, has resisted a statewide mandate. Instead, he announced last week that they would be required only in six counties with the highest infection rates, while leaving it to others to make their own rules. Meanwhile, many hospitals are being pushed to the breaking point.

“We are not just managing COVID. We are also managing heart attacks and strokes and respiratory failure and all those other things that need ICU-level care,” said Dr. Kencee Graves, chief medical officer for inpatient care at the University of Utah Health hospital in Salt Lake City. The hospital’s intensive care unit was filled by the end of last week, forcing the reopening of a backup intensive care unit.

“The sooner we take care of each other, wear masks, physically distance, the sooner we can have some gatherings in a safe way,” Graves said.

In Oklahoma, where the number of people hospitalized for the virus has reached record levels, doctors have called on officials to do more.

“We need face mask mandates to protect more of our Oklahoma citizens,” Dr. George Monks, the president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said in a tweet Sunday.

But Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, reiterated Tuesday that he has no plans to do so and would instead leave such decisions to local officials. The state’s three largest cities have mask requirements in place.

Oklahoma health officials reported a record high of 821 people hospitalized Tuesday with the virus or under investigation for the infection. Wyoming also reported a record high number of patients hospitalized for the virus.

New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In one of the most troubling outbreaks, 10 residents of a nursing home in northwest Kansas have died from the virus, health officials said. All 62 residents of the Andbe Home in Norton County, as well as an unspecified number of employees, have tested positive for the infection.

The surge in new cases prompted a change of heart Monday from the mayor of Fargo, North Dakota, about a mask mandate.

Mayor Tim Mahoney, who is also a general surgeon, had been largely supportive of Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s approach of leaving management of the virus to local officials. Mahoney, himself, cast the deciding vote against a city mask mandate early this month.

But with North Dakota leading the nation in new cases and up to one in four local tests for the virus coming back positive, Mahoney said a statewide change is in order. Late Monday, he also reversed course on a local measure, mandating that city residents wear masks when they’re in close proximity to people other than family members. There is no penalty for non-compliance.

The dynamic contrasts sharply with Europe, where national officials are battling similar spikes with measures including new lockdowns and smart phone apps that track the virus' spread.

In Ireland, Prime Minister Micheal Martin announced a lockdown starting at midnight Wednesday that will close all non-essential stores, limit restaurants to carryout service and require people to stay within three miles (five kilometers) of their homes, while banning visits to other households.

It marks a near-return to restrictions imposed by the government in March, although schools, construction sites and manufacturing industries will remain open. If people comply with the restrictions, which will be in place until Dec. 1, the country will be able to celebrate Christmas “in a meaningful way,” Martin said.

But as cases surge, some decisions by European leaders to impose new restrictions are facing stiff opposition at the local level. After a tense faceoff, Britain’s government said Tuesday it had failed to reach agreement with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who has rejected tough new measures without money to support the workers and businesses that will be most affected.

Britain’s Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick expressed disappointment with Burnham, saying the mayor “has been unwilling to take the action that is required to get the spread of the virus under control.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday he would impose the restrictions, drawing criticism from Burnham.

“It cannot be right to close people’s place of work, to shut somebody’s business, without giving them proper support,” Burnham said. He said Manchester had sought 90 million pounds ($117 million) from the national government to help people get through the winter. It was unclear how much the city would receive.

In the Netherlands, which has one of the highest infection rates in Europe, a judge in The Hague rejected an appeal by more than 60 Dutch bars and restaurants to overturn a government four-week closure order.

Lawyer Simon van Zijll, representing the bars and restaurants, warned in court that the Dutch hospitality industry faces “a tidal wave of bankruptcies” caused by the lockdown order, which he described as “random and disproportionate.”

___

Geller reported from New York. Associated Press writers Adam Causey in Oklahoma City, Dave Kolpack in Fargo, North Dakota, and Jill Lawless and Sylvia Hui in London contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Two peas in a pod’: Toddler befriends 5-foot Halloween skeleton

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN
The 2-year-old's mother thinks that COVID canceling playdates with other kids strengthened his bond with the skeleton.

National

Toddler bonds with Halloween skeleton during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The 5-foot skeleton, named Benny, goes everywhere with the family – from the beach to the grocery store.

National

Police: Houston officer killed in shooting, another wounded

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a Houston police officer was killed and a teen and another officer were wounded when a man opened fire on law enforcement responding to a domestic disturbance call.

National Politics

Officer to be disciplined for wearing pro-Trump mask at Fla. voting site

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSVN Staff
As a uniformed officer, wearing a political mask supporting any candidate is "unacceptable" and a violation of police department policy, officials say.

National

Uniformed Florida officer wears pro-Trump face mask at early voting site

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
As a uniformed officer, wearing a political mask supporting any candidate is "unacceptable" and a violation of police department policy, officials say.

Latest News

National

Epsilon strengthens to a hurricane as it approaches Bermuda

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Epsilon is expected to make its closest approach to the island on Thursday night, and there is a risk of a direct impact, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

National

Record-shattering early voters holding strong

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Early voters hitting the polls across America are standing strong and shattering records just two weeks away from the general election.

Coronavirus

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.

National

California boat owners faulted for fire that killed 34

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The lack of a required roving night watchman aboard a scuba dive boat delayed the detection of a fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California, federal investigators said Tuesday.

News

Senator Joe Manchin shares thoughts on Paycheck Protection Program bill

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Senate Republicans' first bid to pass targeted coronavirus relief with a stand-alone bill on paycheck protection loans for small businesses failed Tuesday afternoon.

National

Grand juror speaks after judge ruling in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An anonymous grand juror who sat on the panel last month had sued to speak publicly.