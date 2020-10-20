Marshall adds game against Massachusetts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - No. 22 Marshall has scheduled a Nov. 7 home football game against Massachusetts.

Unbeaten Marshall had three other games called off this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Athletic director Mike Hamrick says he wants to give fans as many opportunities as possible to see Marshall play.

UMass is an FBS independent that lost its season opener 41-0 Saturday at Georgia Southern.

The Minutemen announced the cancellation of their 2020 football season on Aug. 11 due to concerns surrounding the pandemic but later reversed course. Last month the school said it would play a limited number of games to be announced as they are scheduled.

