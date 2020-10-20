MOVRC gets Department of Agriculture investment

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council will continue to make loans to small businesses and communities in its 14-county region.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Tuesday announced it is providing support for an MOVRC program providing loans for small businesses and community development projects.

In recent years, that has included small industries and public service districts.

The MOVRC’s own loan program has been in existence since the late 1980′s.

“And over that period of time, we’ve lent over $12 million to the counties we serve," says Eric Peters, a member of the Regional Council’s board of directors. "Originally, the 8-county region we served as the regional council’s footprint, but now, it’s been expanded to 14 counties across the center part of the state.”

The MOVRC recently also provided money through its program for repairs to a Wood County neighborhood damaged by a landslide.

USDA’s West Virginia Director, Kris Warner, was on hand Tuesday to make the announcement.

