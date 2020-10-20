Obituary: Dr. Paul Edgar Powell

Dr. Paul Edgar Powell left his earthly home on October 20, 2020 surrounded by his family and wife, Virginia. They would have celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV on February 24, 1925 to John Dudley and Beulah Somerville Powell. He grew up in Parkersburg and graduated from The Ohio State Dental School, served in the United States Navy and moved with his young family to Marietta, Ohio in 1951. He practiced dentistry in Marietta for the next 36 years and retired spending his last 20 years as one of the founding residents of Glenwood Retirement Community. Paul loved hiking, gardening, water color painting and model railroading.

Paul is survived by his wife Virginia Stephenson Powell, his children Stephanie Miller Ellis (Robert), Leslie Powell Haskins (Mark), and John Dudley Powell (Joy) and many Grand and Great Grandchildren.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Glenwood Endowment Fund, 200 Timberline Drive, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Abiding with his wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve the Powell family

