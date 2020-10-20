Obituary: Gary Mark Wilson

Gary Mark Wilson, 73, of Parkersburg passed away October 17, 2020.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV. April 16, 1947, a son of the late Lawrence Sandy Wilson and Erma (Linger) Wilson.

Gary was a self-employed lawn care provider and he enjoyed working on lawnmowers.

He is survived by two sisters, Peggy Corbitt of Parkersburg and Pat Ann Horner (Jack) of Parkersburg, brother, Woodrow T. Wilson (Becky) of KY. Companion of 34 good years that loved him, Ruth Patterson of Parkersburg, who was a lost soul that he took in and made everything alright. She knows God gave Gary peace and contentment. Special caregiver, Cindy of Parkersburg, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by ½ sister, Mary Lilly, five brothers, Jack E. Wilson, Larry A. Wilson, John E. Wilson, Dwain E. Wilson, and Lawrence S. Wilson Jr., and several nieces and nephews.

Service will be Friday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral home in Parkersburg with Reverend Mr. John Maher officiating. Visitation will be Friday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

