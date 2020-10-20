Obituary: Lance Corporal Clifford J. “Jim” McClead

Lance Corporal Clifford J. “Jim” McClead, 76, of Mineral Wells, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 surrounded by his family at home.

He was born December 31, 1943, son of the late Everett and Eva (Goodwin) McClead.

Jim was a U.S. Marine Veteran serving in the Vietnam Era. He loved the U.S. Marine Corp. and his country. Jim held a special place in his heart for his last military post on the beautiful island of Oahu. He retired from the City of Parkersburg and enjoyed hunting, farming and spending time with his family. He was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlotte (Sams) McClead; one son, Samuel R. McClead (Kim) of Parkersburg; one daughter, Anna McClead at home; daughter in-law, Kristi McClead of Mineral Wells; two sisters, Maxine Smith (Jr) and Kay Brown; three grandchildren, Wyatt McClead, Dana McClead (Hannah) and Samantha Cotton (Duane); one great-granddaughter, Avalynn Paige McClead; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son, Clifford “Jim” McClead II, passed away January 2020; three brothers, Buddy, Everett and Chester McClead; and three sisters, Violet Hill, Betty Blair and Eileen McClead.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care given to Jim.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Carl Radcliff officiating and full military rites by the American Legion Post #15. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.