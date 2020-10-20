Obituary: Linda Irene Brown Dailey

Linda Irene Brown Dailey went to her heavenly home on October 18, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

She was born April 7,1941 to Fred and Leota Brown in Lower Newport, OH. Linda graduated from Marietta High School in 1959. She worked for S.S. Kresge Co. for many years before marrying Robert Allen Dailey on February 8, 1963.

Linda traveled with her husband to serve as Missionaries in Devil’s Lake, North Dakota, Mound City, South Dakota, Standing Rock Indian Reservation in McLaughlin, South Dakota and Tolstoy, South Dakota for 20 years before retiring in 1992 due to health problems. Linda was a member of the Marietta Church of God after returning home.

She is survived by her children, Sherrie (George) Lee, Beverly (Tim) Johnson; granddaughter, Tricia Dailey (life partner, Donny Jaraucaro); two great grandchildren, Allie and Kaleb Jaraucaro; sisters, Wilma Hensler, Martha Wise; brother, Don (Eileen) Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Allen Dailey; her parents; two sisters, Opal Brown and Ruth Ann Brown Marsee.

Funeral services will be Friday, October 23, 2020. Viewing will be from 9-10:30 am at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home followed by graveside services at 11:00 am at Barker Cemetery in Newport. There will then be a memorial service at the Marietta Church of God following the graveside service with dinner following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, 408 Front St., Marietta, Ohio 45750. Condolences may be sent by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com

