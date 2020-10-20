Obituary: Robert L. Eschbacher

Robert L. Eschbacher, 81, of Davisville passed away October 18, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on February 28, 1939 in Wood County, WV the son of the late William F. and Mary G. McVey Eschbacher.

Bob graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1958. He proudly served his country in the US Army with the 82nd Airborne. He worked as Public Works Director for the City of Vienna and then with the City of Parkersburg until his retirement. Bob had been active with the Royal Order of Jesters Court #156, Vienna Masonic Lodge #172 and the Scottish Rite. He was a member of the Murphytown Baptist Church.

Bob is survived by his two daughters, Tamara L. West (Dave) and Terry A. Harris , four grandchildren Ashley Fragale (Chase), Michael West (Erica), Jason West (Sarah), Jaycee Harris (Tyler), and four great grandchildren Henrick, Cash, Korbin and Waylon, brother Mike Eschbacher (Bobbie) and sister Norma Jean Murphy.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-one years Sandy Pierson Eschbacher and son Thomas E. Eschbacher.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Cheeseman officiating.

Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown with full military rites by American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Friday and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Erickson All Sports Facility 4601 Camden Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

