Obituary: Susan Marie Colombo Hoggatt

Susan Marie Colombo Hoggatt peacefully passed away Saturday October 17, 2020 at home in Cheyenne Wyoming. Susan was born in Parkersburg West Virginia, December 29, 1964 and lived life to the fullest. She was the type of person who brought a light into the room, brightened your day and put a smile on your face. Susan was a loving wife of almost 30 years, stepmother of 2, grandmother of 1, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to all. While Susan survived several major medical events, she was a fighter and survivor to the very end.

Susan is survived by her Husband Greg, Stepsons Greg Jr. (AJ) Mathew, Grandson Nathan, parents, Jimmy and Sharon Colombo, siblings, Michael Colombo (Marlene), Kristin Minnite (Jason) and Brian Colombo (Sophia), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Funeral Services will be held Friday 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, 403 Seventh St. Parkersburg, West Virginia 26101.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday October 22, 2020 from 6-8 pm and Friday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

