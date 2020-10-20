Advertisement

Parkersburg Police cruiser damaged in crash

By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A Parkersburg Police cruiser and a pickup truck were heavily damaged Tuesday afternoon in a crash at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and 19th Street.

Neither driver was seriously hurt in the crash, police said.

Police Chief Joe Martin said one of his officers was headed east on 19th Street on a routine non-emergency patrol when the pickup ran a red light and hit the driver’s side door of the cruiser, which was traveling south on Garfield Avenue.

The crash caused the cruiser’s air bags to deploy.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the driver of the pickup, and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senator Joe Manchin shares thoughts on Paycheck Protection Program bill

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Senate Republicans' first bid to pass targeted coronavirus relief with a stand-alone bill on paycheck protection loans for small businesses failed Tuesday afternoon.

News

Williamstown Middle School labeled as having a COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Williamstown Middle School is labeled as having a COVID-19 outbreak

News

Bill Johnson attends flag-changing ceremony at Marietta Country Club

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Congressman Johnson attended a flag-changing ceremony at the Marietta Country Club

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. football ratings Oct. 20

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - WVU set to play Texas Tech

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Parkersburg YMCA begins 6-week-long STRONG challenge

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The Parkersburg YMCA began a 6-week STRONG challenge for the community.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Buckeyes prep for Nebraska

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Adlee Uhl

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Washington State Community College receives funding

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The Washington State Community College nursing program is receiving $90 thousand in grants from two local organizations.

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Man killed in officer involved shooting identified by state police

Updated: 9 hours ago