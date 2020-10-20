Parkersburg Police cruiser damaged in crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A Parkersburg Police cruiser and a pickup truck were heavily damaged Tuesday afternoon in a crash at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and 19th Street.

Neither driver was seriously hurt in the crash, police said.

Police Chief Joe Martin said one of his officers was headed east on 19th Street on a routine non-emergency patrol when the pickup ran a red light and hit the driver’s side door of the cruiser, which was traveling south on Garfield Avenue.

The crash caused the cruiser’s air bags to deploy.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the driver of the pickup, and the crash remains under investigation.

