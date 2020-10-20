Parkersburg YMCA begins 6-week-long STRONG challenge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg YMCA has begun a six week “STRONG” challenge to assist the community in getting back to their normal exercise routines.

The COVID-19 pandemic, and minor shutdowns have caused people to fall out of their exercise habits, and the STRONG challenge is free and open to the entire community to participate.

Each week of the six weeks is something different, and the challenge will include motivation, exercise, and other little challenges that affect the mind, spirit, and body.

This challenge is not only about physical workouts, as program coordinator Criss Welshans says.

“We’re also recommending that you get eight hours of rest a day, so one of the weeks we’re going to focus on the importance of rest," said Welshans. "We’re also reminding people that being active 20 minutes a day, five days a week, doesn’t necessarily mean you’re on a treadmill. It could be walking your dog, or vacuuming your house.”

Anyone can sign up to participate in the virtual challenge by visiting the STRONG challenge Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/STRONGchallengeParkersburgYMCA

