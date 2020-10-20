Advertisement

Ritchie County Middle School closed to in-person learning

Coronavirus in schools.
Coronavirus in schools.(WLUC/CDC)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County school officials have suspended in-person classes at Ritchie County Middle School after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent James Brown said Monday said contact tracing has been done and that multiple faculty and staff members have been quarantined through Oct. 29 in an effort “to minimize additional exposure.”

The school is scheduled to reopen on Oct. 30, with students taking part in remote learning until that time.

Employees who were not affected will be expected to report to work at their normal times, Brown said.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 16 active cases in Ritchie County in its update on Tuesday. There have been 32 cases overall.

Ritchie County was gold on the DHHR’s daily alert map released on Tuesday. That’s based on the county’s 4.5 percent positivity rate and 14.20 infection rate.

The county was yellow on the state Department of Education’s school re-entry map released on Saturday, meaning there is increased community transmission but that in-person learning and sports and other extracurricular activities can take place with protocols in place to reduce the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 case confirmed at Parkersburg High School

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Neither school nor health officials specified whether the cases involved students or school employees.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Ohio

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Ohio hospitalizations on the rise

Coronavirus

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July.

Coronavirus

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than their midcareer worker counterparts, according to a study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new infections in what some say is the dreaded fall surge.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio sees jump in hospitalizations, ICU admissions related to COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30.

Coronavirus

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

Coronavirus

How to protect yourself from COVID when on public transportation

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
The CDC says: Practice social distancing, avoid touching surfaces, and practice hand hygiene.