Ritchie County Middle School closed to in-person learning

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County school officials have suspended in-person classes at Ritchie County Middle School after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent James Brown said Monday said contact tracing has been done and that multiple faculty and staff members have been quarantined through Oct. 29 in an effort “to minimize additional exposure.”

The school is scheduled to reopen on Oct. 30, with students taking part in remote learning until that time.

Employees who were not affected will be expected to report to work at their normal times, Brown said.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 16 active cases in Ritchie County in its update on Tuesday. There have been 32 cases overall.

Ritchie County was gold on the DHHR’s daily alert map released on Tuesday. That’s based on the county’s 4.5 percent positivity rate and 14.20 infection rate.

The county was yellow on the state Department of Education’s school re-entry map released on Saturday, meaning there is increased community transmission but that in-person learning and sports and other extracurricular activities can take place with protocols in place to reduce the spread of the virus.

