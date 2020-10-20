Advertisement

Safety help during School Bus Safety Week

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This week is School Bus Safety Week. This week is a reminder to watch for children getting on and off school buses.

School bus drivers want to remind other drivers and children that ride on their buses some safety rules about buses.

Children are to stay seated while the bus is in motion and to not crowd in the walking aisle.

Drivers must obey a school bus' light, which means no passing the bus when they are on. Be especially alert when children are getting on or off a bus.

“You should never pass a bus when its lights are on," says Marietta City Schools bus driver, Ron Kitter. "We got our lights on and we come to a stop and we let our kids out and they got to cross in front of us. So we don’t let our kids cross until we make sure everybody is stopped and safe.”

For more information on school bus safety you can click on this link to learn more about safety precautions to take.

