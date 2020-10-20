Senator Joe Manchin shares thoughts on Paycheck Protection Program bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAP) - Senate Republicans' first bid to pass targeted coronavirus relief with a stand-alone bill on paycheck protection loans for small businesses failed Tuesday afternoon.

Democrats blocked the measure for being too narrow. It failed on a 40-57 vote. The PPP was established by the 2 trillion dollar stimulus deal passed back in march and refunded in April. However, the program that helped many small businesses stay alive and paying their employees expired back in august when talks for a fifth coronavirus deal collapsed.

West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin says that Senate Majority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell needs to ask for more input.

“I want to explain why I cannot and why I am not voting to participate in the PP program because he {Mitch McConnell} doesn’t want any participation. Never asked for it and still left more West Virginians behind. I’m sure there’s people who get helped in this and they’re tickled to death, but doesn’t fix the long-term problem for us and our economy or our market,” said Senator Manchin.

The republicans will try again on Wednesday with a vote on their $500 billion package.

