Washington State Community College receives funding

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington State Community College nursing program is getting funding for its aspiring nurses.

The nursing program has received $50 thousand from Sisters Health Foundation and $40 thousand dollars from the Bernard McDonough Foundation.

These funds will be put into the college’s Education and Advancement to Registered Nurse (EARN) pathway. This is a way for the program to help with the demand for nurses both locally and nationally for registered nurses.

“We have that in Ohio already so this will help us reach those sites in West Virginia," says Wash. St. Comm. College Health and Sciences Dean, Dr. Heather Kincaid. "Also it allows us to hire an additional success coach which has been integral to the success of the programs that we have.”

Washington State’s nursing program has a near perfect passing rate and job placement for its nurses.

