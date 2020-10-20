Williamstown Middle School labeled as having a COVID-19 outbreak

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Due to five confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at Williamstown Middle School, the West Virginia Department of Education has deemed the location as having a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Department’s definition of an “outbreak" is two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among individuals from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.

A spokesperson from the Wood County Schools says that the school is still open and the school is continuing to operate under the blended format.

The school is continuing to work with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department to conduct more contact tracing.

