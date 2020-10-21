Chalk the Block featured artist

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center’s Chalk the Block competition is still up and running. You can see beautiful pieces are done already, one of the artists being one of the art center’s own.

Lisa Kirgis is the Parkersburg Art Center’s janitor. She has been an artist since childhood. Her portrait of jack and sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas is faded from the rain but still stands strong. She loves large-scale art and has even implemented a unique chalk-art technique.

“Well I kind of just draw a light dusting layer of the chalk dust and then go over it with water and a paintbrush and just kind of fill in the spaces until, you know, it’s nice and even...looks how you want it,” she said.

This week is the last week you can enter as an artist for a chance to win a VISA gift-card.

Finished art pieces will be posted next Monday on Facebook for voting.

Contact info@parkersburgartcenter.org to sign up for an artist time-slot and chalk will be provided.

