Advertisement

Chalk the Block featured artist

A janitor by day, an artist always. Kirgis talks about her work with chalk.
A janitor by day, an artist always. Kirgis talks about her work with chalk.(Laura Bowen | Laura Bowen)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center’s Chalk the Block competition is still up and running. You can see beautiful pieces are done already, one of the artists being one of the art center’s own.

Lisa Kirgis is the Parkersburg Art Center’s janitor. She has been an artist since childhood. Her portrait of jack and sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas is faded from the rain but still stands strong. She loves large-scale art and has even implemented a unique chalk-art technique.

“Well I kind of just draw a light dusting layer of the chalk dust and then go over it with water and a paintbrush and just kind of fill in the spaces until, you know, it’s nice and even...looks how you want it,” she said.

This week is the last week you can enter as an artist for a chance to win a VISA gift-card.

Finished art pieces will be posted next Monday on Facebook for voting.

Contact info@parkersburgartcenter.org to sign up for an artist time-slot and chalk will be provided.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community gathers to make photo shoot happen for terminally-ill girl

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Jillian loves Elsa so the community made sure to give her the photo shoot from her dreams.

News

Student Athlete of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Even with the added challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many hardworking students in the Mid-Ohio Valley are continuing to excel academically. Belpre High School’s Emma Matheny is one such student.

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Academic Achiever of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Hesson

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - OSU to kickoff against Nebraska

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - 22nd ranked Herd on the rise

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Traveling artist putting together art project using MOV residents

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Connor Fleshman

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Dog rescued from Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Dog rescued from bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rob Jeffries and Joey Linville rescued a dog standing precariously on a bridge earlier this month.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago