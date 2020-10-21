Comfort Keepers holding Feed Seniors Now food drive

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Comfort Keepers, providers of in-home care, are hosting their 11th annual Feed Seniors Now food drive, with some changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a typical year, Comfort Keepers establishes in-person drop-off locations for area residents to bring donations of nutritious food to be distributed to local seniors. This year, there is also a Facebook fundraiser for those who would prefer to limit in-person errands due to COVID-19 safety concerns. All money raised through the fundraiser will be used to purchase additional food items. Those interested may find the Facebook fundraiser here. Donors may also order food online and have it sent to Comfort Keepers, or mail a check to the organization.

The food drive is particularly important this year, as it has been more challenging for many seniors to visit grocery stores due to the pandemic. In addition, the pandemic has caused financial stress for many, making it more difficult to budget for groceries.

“Our food drive has always been geared toward seniors. When you have lower-income seniors, they have to choose between buying groceries and paying for their medicine. So a lot of them are going to forgo, and buy food that maybe isn’t as nutritions. So we’ve got to make sure that we can supplement some of that, particularly in the winter months,” said Linda Rowe, field operations manager at Comfort Keepers.

Comfort Keepers has the goal of raising $2,500 in funds, and ultimately 6,000 pounds of food. Donations may be made through December 31.

Donation drop-off barrels are currently set up at the following locations:

Brick Insurance, 2404 Camden Avenue, Parkersburg

Brick Insurance, 900 Front Street, Marietta

Professional Radiator & Tire, 1910 12th Avenue, Parkersburg

Parkersburg News & Sentinel, 519 Juliana Street, Parkersburg

Belpre Dental Studio, 218 Maple Street, Belpre

St. Mary School, 320 Marion Street, Marietta

Parkersburg Catholic School, 3201 Fairview Avenue, Parkersburg

Madison Elementary School, 1426 32nd Street, Parkersburg

First Presbyterian Church, 1341 Juliana Street, Parkersburg

St. Paul’s Evangelical Church, 401 5th Street, Marietta

Stout United Methodist Church, 3329 Broad Street, Parkersburg

