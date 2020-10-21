Community gathers to make photo shoot happen for terminally-ill girl

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The world can feel isolating sometimes -- especially during a global pandemic -- but the helpers are still out there and Jillian knows this first hand.

Jillian has has hypoplastic left heart syndrome since birth but was diagnosed as terminally ill this past March.

Jillian is very sick but she is also a happy kid, her parents say. She also loves Elsa from Frozen and this certainly does not go unrecognized.

In fact, Cathy Richards, a local photographer, chose to take a small request for an Elsa photo shoot to a whole new level.

“I remember the mom wanted to do a quick picture of her in her Elsa gown, in her frozen gown. She was like 'I would love to go to the studio and just do a quick photo of her in her gown and the more I thought about it, I realized that we need to make this special for this girl and her family." Richards said.

And with the help of other community members, she did just that.

The balloons came from Victoria West from the Gift Gallery of Vienna, props came from Pediatrician Dr. Kathy Daily, and Elsa was all Amanda Stevens, who plays princesses for children’s events.

Stevens and Cathy were visibly moved by the photo shoot in their interviews.

“I think the thing that touched Cathy and I’s heart the most was to see that, for that period of time, she was just a little girl having fun. She wasn’t sick, she wasn’t struggling, there was no pain. It was just in that brief amount of time we got to just see her being a little girl and being a princess," Stevens said.

Richards and Stevens weren’t the only people moved by the photo shoot.

“The grandma and grandpa came along too um they play a big role in Jillian’s life and I remember as we were taking pictures and this song was playing and she was singing, and I looked back and I saw grandpa and grandma over there and they were just...they were just kind of holding onto each other and they had tears in their eyes and just the biggest smile,” Richards said.

Stevens says Jillian is full of life and spunk. Richards says she lights up a room.

At the photo shoot, Jillian even made sure to fit in a costume change.

