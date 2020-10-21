Advertisement

Crews respond to rollover crash in Vienna

By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle rollover crash along Grand Central Avenue in Vienna.

The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Grand Central Avenue and 25th Street.

Two people who needed help getting out of the the overturned car were taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, but Vienna police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Those names of those involved and details about how the crash happened were not immediately available from authorities.

Units from the Vienna police and fire departments responded to the crash.

Jillian loves Elsa so the community made sure to give her the photo shoot from her dreams.

Even with the added challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many hardworking students in the Mid-Ohio Valley are continuing to excel academically. Belpre High School's Emma Matheny is one such student.

Rob Jeffries and Joey Linville rescued a dog standing precariously on a bridge earlier this month.

