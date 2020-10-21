Advertisement

Dog rescued from bridge

A dog on a bridge gets a happy ending
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Earlier this month, a dog was rescued from the lower chord truss member of the Carpenter Memorial Bridge. In other words, the dog was not where you’d expect him to be, even on a bridge.

It was just a typical day for Bridge Inspector Rob Jeffries and Equipment Operator Joey Linville. That is - until they saw this dog.

Jeffries says that if it weren’t for the forecast that made them change their plans for the day, the dog probably would have been out there for another day.

The rescue went well and thankfully Jeffries' worries didn’t come true.

“Every time I’d lean over to see the dog, it would get excited and I was worried it would fall off,” he said.

Jeffries made sure to give it water and a little bit of his ham sandwich to tide it over and even had a name planned out for it.

“It was definitely going to be called Lucky if it went to southern West Virginia with Joey just because he’s getting a second chance at life really,” he said.

It turns out renaming the dog was unneeded because it was reunited with its family the same day.

They had been looking for the dog for about a week.

