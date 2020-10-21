Entire state of W.Va. now meets all air quality standards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the entire state is now meeting all of the United States Environmental Protection Agency health-based national ambient air quality standards for the first time since the EPA made their initial non-attainment designation under the Clean Air Act in 1978.

Governor Justice made the announcement Wednesday morning.

A regional representative for the EPA was also in attendance and announced two water grants for the state.

The first grant was $24 million and is roped in with $5 million from the state. This grant will allow the state to focus on its clean water revolving fund. This will provide low interest loans and principal forgiveness to communities for wastewater treatment plants and collection systems.

The other grant is worth $11 million and is going to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. It’s for drinking water and is matched by $3 million from the state.

This is a developing story.

