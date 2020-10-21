Advertisement

Entire state of W.Va. now meets all air quality standards

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the entire state is now meeting all of the United States Environmental Protection Agency health-based national ambient air quality standards for the first time since the EPA made their initial non-attainment designation under the Clean Air Act in 1978.

Governor Justice made the announcement Wednesday morning.

A regional representative for the EPA was also in attendance and announced two water grants for the state.

The first grant was $24 million and is roped in with $5 million from the state. This grant will allow the state to focus on its clean water revolving fund. This will provide low interest loans and principal forgiveness to communities for wastewater treatment plants and collection systems.

The other grant is worth $11 million and is going to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. It’s for drinking water and is matched by $3 million from the state.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community gathers to make photo shoot happen for terminally-ill girl

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jillian loves Elsa so the community made sure to give her the photo shoot from her dreams.

News

Student Athlete of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Even with the added challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many hardworking students in the Mid-Ohio Valley are continuing to excel academically. Belpre High School’s Emma Matheny is one such student.

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Academic Achiever of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Hesson

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - OSU to kickoff against Nebraska

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - 22nd ranked Herd on the rise

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Traveling artist putting together art project using MOV residents

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Connor Fleshman

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Dog rescued from Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Dog rescued from bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rob Jeffries and Joey Linville rescued a dog standing precariously on a bridge earlier this month.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago