Advertisement

Evidence of self-defense in shooting, says TV station guard’s lawyer

This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Matthew Dolloff. Police identified on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, the 30-year-old man as the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Denver during dueling protests.
This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Matthew Dolloff. Police identified on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, the 30-year-old man as the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Denver during dueling protests.(Denver Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A lawyer representing a television station security guard who shot and killed a demonstrator following opposing right- and left-leaning rallies says there was “obvious evidence of self-defense.”

The public defender also asked a judge during a brief court hearing Wednesday to consider lowering Matthew Dolloff’s $500,000 bond so he could have a chance of being released from jail.

The judge said she would leave a decision on the bond to the judge who would be handling the case going forward.

Dolloff, who was working for KUSA-TV, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Photos of the Oct. 10 shooting show Dolloff pointing his gun at Lee Keltner as he fires what police say was pepper spray at the security guard before Keltner falls to the ground.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Major Hurricane Epsilon: Tropical storm warning for Bermuda

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of this very busy Atlantic season, was moving toward Bermuda on Wednesday.

National Politics

US officials: Iran sent emails intimidating American voters

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
US government: Russia, Iran have obtained some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election.

National Politics

US government: Russia, Iran obtained voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
US government: Russia, Iran obtained voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

News

Community gathers to make photo shoot happen for terminally-ill girl

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jillian loves Elsa so the community made sure to give her the photo shoot from her dreams.

News

Student Athlete of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Even with the added challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many hardworking students in the Mid-Ohio Valley are continuing to excel academically. Belpre High School’s Emma Matheny is one such student.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Academic Achiever of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 58 minutes ago

National Politics

Democrats to boycott Barrett vote, Senate GOP pushes ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate is planning a rare weekend session to push the nominee toward confirmation on Monday.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Hesson

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - OSU to kickoff against Nebraska

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - 22nd ranked Herd on the rise

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Traveling artist putting together art project using MOV residents

Updated: 1 hour ago