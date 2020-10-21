Advertisement

Fire leaves abandoned house total loss in Parkersburg

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

An abandoned home caught fire on Charles Street in Parkersburg across from the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church on Charles Street on Tuesday night.

The Parkersburg Fire Department got the call for the fire at 11:24 p.m., and there was no one in the home at the time of the fire.

The fire spread to neighboring homes, and now two families have been displaced due to the damage.

The American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley is now caring for the families that were displaced due to the fire.

A neighbor re-called what she saw from the blaze late on Tuesday night.

“(The fire) was crackling and slapping,” said Ruth Gostnell, who lives down the street from where the fire occurred. “And it left two people in the yellow apartment homeless. The one person just moved in last night, and now they’re homeless? That’s not fair. Something needs to be done about these abandoned burnt out houses.”

There is still no word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community gathers to make photo shoot happen for terminally-ill girl

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Jillian loves Elsa so the community made sure to give her the photo shoot from her dreams.

News

Student Athlete of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Even with the added challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many hardworking students in the Mid-Ohio Valley are continuing to excel academically. Belpre High School’s Emma Matheny is one such student.

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Academic Achiever of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Hesson

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - OSU to kickoff against Nebraska

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - 22nd ranked Herd on the rise

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Traveling artist putting together art project using MOV residents

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Connor Fleshman

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Dog rescued from Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Dog rescued from bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rob Jeffries and Joey Linville rescued a dog standing precariously on a bridge earlier this month.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago