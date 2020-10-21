Fire leaves abandoned house total loss in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

An abandoned home caught fire on Charles Street in Parkersburg across from the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church on Charles Street on Tuesday night.

The Parkersburg Fire Department got the call for the fire at 11:24 p.m., and there was no one in the home at the time of the fire.

The fire spread to neighboring homes, and now two families have been displaced due to the damage.

The American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley is now caring for the families that were displaced due to the fire.

A neighbor re-called what she saw from the blaze late on Tuesday night.

“(The fire) was crackling and slapping,” said Ruth Gostnell, who lives down the street from where the fire occurred. “And it left two people in the yellow apartment homeless. The one person just moved in last night, and now they’re homeless? That’s not fair. Something needs to be done about these abandoned burnt out houses.”

There is still no word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.