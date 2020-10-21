Advertisement

Football Frenzy slate- Oct. 23-24

A look at high school and college football games this weekend.
(AP Images)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Oct. 21, 2020
(WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

John Marshall at Parkersburg

Cambridge at Marietta

Caldwell at Waterford

St. Marys at South Harrison

Shady Spring at Ripley

Wahama at Calhoun

Eastern at River

Ravenswood at Clay

Tyler at Magnolia

Ritchie at Roane

Shady Spring at Ripley

On Bye

Parkersburg South

Williamstown

Doddridge

Wirt

NCAA FOOTBALL

Nebraska at Ohio State

Florida Atlantic at Marshall

West Virginia at Texas Tech

