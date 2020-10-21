Football Frenzy slate- Oct. 23-24
A look at high school and college football games this weekend.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WTAP) -
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
John Marshall at Parkersburg
Cambridge at Marietta
Caldwell at Waterford
St. Marys at South Harrison
Shady Spring at Ripley
Wahama at Calhoun
Eastern at River
Ravenswood at Clay
Tyler at Magnolia
Ritchie at Roane
Shady Spring at Ripley
On Bye
Parkersburg South
Williamstown
Doddridge
Wirt
NCAA FOOTBALL
Nebraska at Ohio State
Florida Atlantic at Marshall
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.