Advertisement

Furry bandits strike: Raccoons break into Calif. bank

By KPIX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KPIX) - Two masked bandits robbed a bank in California on Tuesday and got away scot-free. The furry thieves didn’t get any money, but they got something they prize even more.

An early morning ATM user noticed two raccoons wandering around inside a small Chase Bank office, helping themselves to whatever they wanted. The offices were closed and supposedly secure.

The ATM user called police, who then contacted the Peninsula Humane Society.

“Our officer had to chase them around the bank for about 10 minutes because they were just not ready to leave that bank,” said Buffy Martin Tarbox with the Peninsula Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The officer was finally able to shoo out the criminals before the bank opened for the day.

But how did they enter the bank office in the first place?

“The nefarious duo climbed this tree, somehow got into the air ducts, and then made their way into the bank, because then what happened was they actually fell through the ceiling tiles,” Tarbox said.

Once inside, the criminals knocked over computer screens and dumped papers on the floor. However, it appears their main target was a large box of almond cookies.

Copyright 2020 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Major Hurricane Epsilon: Tropical storm warning for Bermuda

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of this very busy Atlantic season, was moving toward Bermuda on Wednesday.

National Politics

US officials: Iran sent emails intimidating American voters

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
US government: Russia, Iran have obtained some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election.

National Politics

US government: Russia, Iran obtained voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
US government: Russia, Iran obtained voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

News

Community gathers to make photo shoot happen for terminally-ill girl

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jillian loves Elsa so the community made sure to give her the photo shoot from her dreams.

News

Student Athlete of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Even with the added challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many hardworking students in the Mid-Ohio Valley are continuing to excel academically. Belpre High School’s Emma Matheny is one such student.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Academic Achiever of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 58 minutes ago

National Politics

Democrats to boycott Barrett vote, Senate GOP pushes ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate is planning a rare weekend session to push the nominee toward confirmation on Monday.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Hesson

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - OSU to kickoff against Nebraska

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - 22nd ranked Herd on the rise

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Traveling artist putting together art project using MOV residents

Updated: 1 hour ago