Halloween in the Park event canceled in Marietta

By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Mayor Josh Schlicher on Wednesday announced the cancellation of popular Halloween event event because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“Halloween In the Park, usually scheduled for Oct. 31, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 guidelines,” he said in a post on the city’s website.

Trick-or-treat will still be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, he said.

