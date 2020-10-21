Halloween in the Park event canceled in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Mayor Josh Schlicher on Wednesday announced the cancellation of popular Halloween event event because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“Halloween In the Park, usually scheduled for Oct. 31, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 guidelines,” he said in a post on the city’s website.

Trick-or-treat will still be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, he said.

