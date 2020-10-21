Lines form for early voting in Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first day of early voting in West Virginia is completed-and it was a busy one.

Voters were lined up at early voting sites before their doors opened Wednesday morning.

The county clerk’s office says, in spite of the large turnout, everything went smoothly, with only some minor problems.

But there seems to be little doubt people know an election is going on this year.

That’s because people were line up for their chance to vote before the sites opened at 8:30 A.M.

One voter says she knew her preferences, and wanted to get it over with.

At the noon hour, there were people out the door at the Donald F. Black Annex as far as the corner of Fifth and Market streets.

This is the first time all five locations will be open throughout the nine-day early voting period that ends a week from Saturday (voting sites will not be open on Sunday).

“So far, it seems a 45-minute wait was the longest one person I talked to had to wait in line," County Clerk Mark Rhodes said late Wednesday morning. "Most of them had been about 15 minutes. Please have a little patience and exercise your rights.”

To no one’s surprise, the presidential race is drawing a lot of attention, as are the congressional and statewide elections.

But there are also several offices up locally, including the mayors and city councils in both Parkersburg and Vienna, and a contested county commission race.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services says social distancing and face covering guidelines should be followed for those going either to early voting or to their precincts on election day.

