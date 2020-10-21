Advertisement

Man accused of threatening Biden, Harris in note to neighbor

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man was charged Wednesday with making death threats against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris in a letter left on the doorstep of a neighbor who had yard signs supporting the candidates.

James Dale Reed, 42, of Frederick, told investigators that he was “upset at the political situation” when he wrote the threatening letter, a U.S. Secret Service agent said in an affidavit.

Reed was in state custody when a criminal complaint was filed against him in federal court in Baltimore, U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office said in a news release.

A door camera captured video of a person resembling Reed leaving the letter on his neighbor’s doorstep early on the morning of Oct. 4, authorities said. The neighbor said he didn’t know Reed but had several yard signs supporting the Democratic candidates for president and vice president.

“We take these types of threats extremely seriously,” Hur said in a statement. “Such threats to commit violence are illegal and have no place in our democracy, and we will hold accountable those who make them.”

The letter threatened violence against Democrats and said that “Grandpa Biden” and Harris would both be attacked and executed, the Secret Service agent’s affidavit says.

An anonymous tip to police led to investigators to question Reed at his home last Tuesday, prosecutors said. He initially denied leaving the letter but was arrested two days later after he admitted writing and delivering it to his neighbor, according to Hur’s office.

“He then explained his involvement to the agents by saying that ‘This will happen’ (referring to individuals making threatening comments) due to the political climate,” the Secret Service agent wrote.

The agent noted that Reed was “known to” the Secret Service for making a threatening statement against an unidentified person under the agency’s protection in 2014.

Online court records don’t list an attorney representing Reed in the federal case. A docket entry in the state case against Reed indicates he waived his right to have a lawyer represent him during his initial appearance in Frederick District Court last week.

The federal charge that he faces carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Major Hurricane Epsilon: Tropical storm warning for Bermuda

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of this very busy Atlantic season, was moving toward Bermuda on Wednesday.

National Politics

US officials: Iran sent emails intimidating American voters

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
US government: Russia, Iran have obtained some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election.

National Politics

US government: Russia, Iran obtained voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
US government: Russia, Iran obtained voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

News

Community gathers to make photo shoot happen for terminally-ill girl

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Jillian loves Elsa so the community made sure to give her the photo shoot from her dreams.

News

Student Athlete of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Even with the added challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many hardworking students in the Mid-Ohio Valley are continuing to excel academically. Belpre High School’s Emma Matheny is one such student.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Academic Achiever of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 59 minutes ago

National Politics

Democrats to boycott Barrett vote, Senate GOP pushes ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate is planning a rare weekend session to push the nominee toward confirmation on Monday.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Hesson

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - OSU to kickoff against Nebraska

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - 22nd ranked Herd on the rise

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Traveling artist putting together art project using MOV residents

Updated: 1 hour ago