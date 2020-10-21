Merry-etta Christmas parade canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The Merry-etta Christmas parade held anually in late November will not take place this year, Marietta Main Street announced Wednesday afternoon.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are sad to announce this year’s Merry-etta Christmas Parade has been cancelled,” the organization said in a post on its Facebook page. “This is not an easy decision for us - for years, this event has brought families and friends together to fill our downtown streets with holiday cheer as decorated floats provide the perfect entrance for Santa Claus himself to come to town.”

Officials said the decision to cancel the parade was made because of increasing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and because parades are still listed as restricted events in Ohio.

“We simply are unable to produce this event and also ensure the safety of all as per local and state guidelines,” the organization said.

Main Street officials said they do plans to celebrate “the spirit of the season” through its our other holiday events and attractions downtown. These include Small Business Saturday, Moonlight Madness, the Holiday Tree Walk, Holiday Loft Tours, Santa Houses, and the city’s annual tree-lighting.

Elsewhere in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce said officials are working on a “COVID friendly option” for this year’s parade, with details expected to be released in the near future.

In Vienna, Mayor Randy Rapp said his city’s annual Christmas parade is still scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

In Belpre, Mayor Mike Lorentz said his city’s parade sponsored by the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce will take place with a twist. This year’s event on Saturday, Nov. 28 will be a “reverse” parade, with parade participants staying stationary and spectators participating by driving by in their cars.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.