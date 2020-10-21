Advertisement

Merry-etta Christmas parade canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The Merry-etta Christmas parade held anually in late November will not take place this year, Marietta Main Street announced Wednesday afternoon.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are sad to announce this year’s Merry-etta Christmas Parade has been cancelled,” the organization said in a post on its Facebook page. “This is not an easy decision for us - for years, this event has brought families and friends together to fill our downtown streets with holiday cheer as decorated floats provide the perfect entrance for Santa Claus himself to come to town.”

Officials said the decision to cancel the parade was made because of increasing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and because parades are still listed as restricted events in Ohio.

“We simply are unable to produce this event and also ensure the safety of all as per local and state guidelines,” the organization said.

Main Street officials said they do plans to celebrate “the spirit of the season” through its our other holiday events and attractions downtown. These include Small Business Saturday, Moonlight Madness, the Holiday Tree Walk, Holiday Loft Tours, Santa Houses, and the city’s annual tree-lighting.

Elsewhere in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce said officials are working on a “COVID friendly option” for this year’s parade, with details expected to be released in the near future.

In Vienna, Mayor Randy Rapp said his city’s annual Christmas parade is still scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

In Belpre, Mayor Mike Lorentz said his city’s parade sponsored by the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce will take place with a twist. This year’s event on Saturday, Nov. 28 will be a “reverse” parade, with parade participants staying stationary and spectators participating by driving by in their cars.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community gathers to make photo shoot happen for terminally-ill girl

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jillian loves Elsa so the community made sure to give her the photo shoot from her dreams.

News

Student Athlete of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Even with the added challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many hardworking students in the Mid-Ohio Valley are continuing to excel academically. Belpre High School’s Emma Matheny is one such student.

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Academic Achiever of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Hesson

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - OSU to kickoff against Nebraska

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - 22nd ranked Herd on the rise

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Traveling artist putting together art project using MOV residents

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Connor Fleshman

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Dog rescued from Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Dog rescued from bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rob Jeffries and Joey Linville rescued a dog standing precariously on a bridge earlier this month.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago